Shah Rukh Khan may have been taking some time off acting post his 2018 release 'Zero', but his fandom is far from diminishing. Even today, fans eagerly await the announcement of his next official release. The 'Badshah' of Bollywood took to Twitter to treat his followers to an Ask-Me-Anything session, in which he replied to questions about films, cricket, and how he is spending time with family these days. He also shared some of his foodie secrets at the request of his fans. The actor is also a self-confessed coffee-lover, as revealed by his response to a Twitter user who wanted to know if his IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders would win the cup this year. Take a look:

"I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only," wrote Shah Rukh Khan in his classic witty style. That's not all that he spilled, he is also apparently into cooking for his family at home. When a fan asked him, "What does Gauri love about you," he responded with a list of things. Take a look:

We would surely love to see some snippets from Shah Rukh Khan's cooking diaries soon! Meanwhile, a fan wanted to know some of his personal tips and tricks to stay fit and healthy. When Shah Rukh Khan was asked to reveal his top health and nutrition secret, his simple answer was that he eats sparingly.

As for Shah Rukh Khan's most detested food, it has to be bitter gourd or Karela. When a fan made a reference to the vegetable for the actor not replying to his tweet, Shah Rukh Khan made his feelings about the vegetable clear.

What did you think about Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious and quirky responses in the Twitter AMA? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!