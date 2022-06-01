Enjoyed raw or in the form of a dessert, mango is one of our all-time favourite fruits. Also known as the king of fruits, the pulpy and juicy treat is versatile and can be cooked in a number of ways. However, can you imagine if your mango came with a zip? Believe it or not, one such bizarre video has actually been doing the rounds on the internet featuring a mango with a zip. The clip shows how someone actually put a zip on the mango and left internet users confused and puzzled. Watch the full video of the zipped-up fruit here:
The video was shared on Instagram Reels by a page called @beautifulearth, where it has received over 2.1 million views and 50k likes. "I just thought that's a purse," read the caption to the post. In the bizarre clip, we could see that a slit had been made throughout one edge of the fruit. A zip was somehow stitched into the fruit much to the internet's surprise. Further, one expected to see a purse inside the zip but in fact, the mango fruit inside was completely intact!
Instagram users could not comprehend what was the purpose behind this strange experiment. A few wondered if it was an easy trick to carry and eat a mango without creating a mess. "If you could peel mangoes like this, my whole life was a lie," said one user. Another said, "When you used up your last brain cell as well!"
This is not the only bizarre news that mango has recently featured in. A woman recently made a Mango Maggi with mango juice and mango chunks as well. The strange food experiment left internet users shocked and confused.
