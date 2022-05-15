Cooking is an art and experimentation often leads to great results. But it can also yield some horrific surprises as the Internet has learned several times in the past thanks to chefs and amateur cooks throwing some bizarre ingredients together. The latest on the list is “Mango Maggi,” a dish that combines the popular instant noodles with the summer fruit. Instant noodles are usually paired with cheese, vegetables and even scrambled eggs. But in a video that has been shared on Instagram by The Great Indian Foodie, a woman prepares to make Maggi on a big skillet.





She first heats the ghee and adds in some masala. She then adds water and the instant noodles. So far so good. However, what happens next has left foodies and the Internet horrified.





The woman is seen adding mango juice to the skillet. That's not all. Once the cooked noodles make it to a plate, the woman begins to peel a ripe mango.





She tops the noodles with pieces of the mango. While serving the noodles, the woman also pours some mango juice on the plate.





The video has gone viral on social media, with over 1.5 lakh views and over 5,000 likes on Instagram.





In the comments section, several users expressed just how horrified they are by the bizarre combination.

Replying to the video one user said, “God, find me another planet,” with cry emojis.





“Narak me jaloge tum log (You guys will burn in hell),” another comment said.





“What happened to your taste buds,” another asked.





“Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling,” a user said emphatically.





“Does food police exist because this should be a life sentence,” a comment said.





The Internet is no stranger to weird food combinations. Last year, users had a tough time dealing with the idea of samosas dipped in chocolate and strawberry sauce.





Early this year, we also saw pulao being mixed with chocolate sauce.





Tell us what bizarre food combinations you have come across on the Internet or otherwise.