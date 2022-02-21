Chai is not just a drink; it is a way of life for us Indians. Wherever you go, from offices to markets to trains, you will always find people lined up for a cup of that sweet, milky and delicious drink. A short stroll through any busy market of the country, and you will not only come across a number of tea stalls lined up, but dozens of unique and interesting tea recipes too. Especially, with the fusion food scenario blowing up in the country, it was not far too long before tea makers were also engulfed in the process of attracting audiences with their bizarre creations. The most recent item to confuse viewers all over was this bizarre herb tea that was too confusing to be true.





In an Instagram video uploaded by food content creator '@_chow._.down_', we could see a street vendor create a tea that has left all viewers confused. This video soon intrigued foodies all over and garnered over 1.2 million views and 66k likes in a short span of time. To start with, the vendor starts preparing tea with herbs that look unfamiliar and are not a part of the generic recipe. Many viewers think it is the famous herb used in Indian curries dhania (coriander). Comments left on the video by different viewers were as confused as we are. Can you guess what are the herbs being used in the tea? Take a look:

Some of the funny comments left on the video were "Chai bana raha hai ya paya banara" (Is he making tea or paya curry), "Uncle aap ganne ki juice ki machine khrid lo usme chai bna dia kro" (He should just make tea in a sugar juicer), "Yeah insano ke liye hi tha na" (Are you sure this tea is made for humans?), "Name for this tea is all leaves tea, coz it has so many patti apart from chai ki patti" and "Chacha thodi haldi ,mirchi aur dhaniya powder bhi daal dete" (Why doesn't he add some chillis, coriander powder and turmeric too).





Many viewers were left guessing what are the herbs used in the tea preparation were, from dhaniya to methi to even palak, some of the hilarious guesses were "Mujhe laga ki uncle ne chai mai methi dali ha" (I thought uncle has used methi leaves in the tea), "Uncle je dhaniya dala kya" (Did he use coriander leaves?), and "Hey wait...kya wo palak tha" (Wait a second, was that palak leaves that he added?).





After much confusion and going through hundreds of hilarious comments, we finally came to know that the weird-looking herbs are actually tulsi and lemongrass. The way these herbs are cut and used in the tea had left many viewers confused; however, comments from people who have tried this tea cleared the confusion and vouched for its taste. "It's Tulsi leaves and lemongrass leaves...for all asking" and "Chai main jarkush milaya hain jisse jukhaam khasi ke liye acha hota hain" (He has used lemongrass leaves in the tea, it is considered good for cold and cough) were the comments which clarified our confusion.





Could you guess the ingredients of this tea? Let us know what your funny assumptions were in the comments below.