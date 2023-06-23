The flavours of Indian cuisine are capturing the fancy of countless people across the world. From prominent personalities to expert chefs, everyone wants to cook and eat this yummy cuisine. It comes as no surprise that foreign publications are also sharing new and innovative Indian recipes on their portals. Recently, one such Indian recipe left internet users quite amused. Referred to as 'lentil soup', it was basically our simple lal masoor or red lentils cooked in tomato-onion gravy. Take a look:

The recipe for lentil soup was shared by the popular US publication New York Times. "I have made this soup at least three dozen times, always yielding the same delicious results. This revelatory lentil soup takes less than an hour to make and has 19,600 five-star reviews," read the caption to the post on Twitter. The post has received 530.8k views and hundreds of comments and likes.





The recipe for Red Lentil soup was also posted on the New York Times official website. The cooking method was basically the same as our simple Indian dal. First, onion and garlic were sauteed in oil following which tomato paste, spices and water was added. They also added diced carrot and a hint of lemon juice in the recipe. "Based on a Turkish lentil soup, mercimek corbasi, it is light, spicy and a bold red color (no murky brown here): a revelatory dish that takes less than an hour to make," read the description of the recipe on the website.





Internet users could not help but compare the lentil soup to our simple Indian masoor dal. Many said that this recipe would not take more than 30 minutes and the cooking time was incorrect. "45 minutes to make revelatory lentil soup. What," questioned one user. "People making Indian food and passing it off as a "revelation" or a "discovery" will never not be funny to me because i eat this every day," added another one.





What did you think of the lentil soup recipe shared by the US publication? Tell us in the comments.