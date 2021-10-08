The internet is a storehouse of hundreds of thousands of dishes and recipes. A quick search for any dish will reveal so many different ways of making a single preparation. But sometimes, just reading a recipe or watching its video may not be enough. It takes some amount of skills and knowledge to cook something in your own kitchen, else the recipe may result in a hilarious cooking fail. Recently, a Twitter user tried a soup recipe by British food writer and cookbook author Nigella Lawson. The result was a funny and relatable glitch which the user shared on the micro-blogging platform. Take a look:
@Nigella_Lawson Had a go at making your Carrott & Coriander soup today.
Hit a glitch on step 5.
The bit that shot into my mouth tasted amazing. pic.twitter.com/iGMQitgGYn— Toni (@ToniD01707687) October 7, 2021
In the photo that the user shared, we could see a mixer blender which turned into a glitch and caused a complete mess in the kitchen. The lid of the blender appeared to be nowhere in sight and the puree had splattered all over the nearby areas going right up to the ceiling!
The dish that the user was trying to make was a carrot coriander soup, whose recipe had been shared by Nigella Lawson. "Had a go at making your Carrott & Coriander soup today. Hit a glitch on step 5. The bit that shot into my mouth tasted amazing," read the tweet, which received over 6k likes and hundreds of retweets from users.
The relatable cooking glitch won reactions from several users. In fact, Nigella Lawson herself sympathized with the Twitter user. Take a look:
Poor you! I had a beetroot soup incident like that once…— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) October 7, 2021
"Poor you! I had a beetroot soup incident like that once," she wrote. A number of other Twitter users could also relate to the soup mishap. While some shared their own cooking fails, others suggested alternatives or solutions to prevent this from happening.
Take a look at some reactions:
Ooopsie ! I have had several incidents ???? when cooking things like this !— Rebecca ???????????????????????? (@RebCoPTrainee) October 7, 2021
Oh my God, I'm so sorry but I laughed my head off at this, I love the last sentence ????. Fabulous kitchen btw.— Katy Burrows (@KatyJBurrows) October 7, 2021
I've done that with a can of condensed milk I was boiling to make Banofee. Mum says she can still see the remains of it 25 years later ???????? I was not popular.— RosyPosy???? #StayathomeSavelivesProtectNHS ???? (@RosyPosy_kitteh) October 7, 2021
I think you should leave the part that's on the cupboard; it's quite artistic.— John K (@frumioj) October 7, 2021
This made me smile at the end of a very tiring day... thank you! And better luck in the kitchen next time...— Priti Gaikwad (@pritscribe) October 7, 2021
This is why I never blend scalding hot liquids. I always opt for an immersion blender for soups and such.— Dan Flanery (@DanFlanery) October 7, 2021
This is art! I'd get a big print done & frame it for my kitchen- much better than a bowl of fruit lol— Kelloveslife ???????????? (@kelloveslife) October 7, 2021
My favourite #adidas trainers are no more. Everything else took a fair bit of elbow grease but back to normal now (apart from the odd rogue splatter that keeps showing up)— Toni (@ToniD01707687) October 8, 2021
In fact, later the Twitter user who had shared the original tweet said that he managed to make the soup again with excellent results. Take a look:
I won't be beaten by soup! pic.twitter.com/q0OAGzC1ty— Toni (@ToniD01707687) October 7, 2021
Well, we can definitely say all's well that ends well! Has this ever happened to you as well? Tell us any personal anecdotes in the comments below.
