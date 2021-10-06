We all know that Indian food has a never-ending variety. Whether you make dishes for snacks, main course or even desserts - one can choose from thousands of recipes and even experiment with them. And this is not it, the popularity of Indian cuisine is such that many people upload videos of them either trying it out or making them at home. But what happens when someone tries to market our humble roti as something else? Recently, when an Italian channel called "Cookist" shared a recipe of roti and called it "Balloon bread," people on the internet were definitely left amused!





(Also Read: Viral Hack To Make 4-Layer Wrap In One Simple Step Will Surprise You)





Sharing a tweet, user @MochiMeringue uploaded a screenshot from Facebook, where "Cookist" post described roti/naan as "Balloon bread: the perfect alternative to usual bread." Further in the screenshot, the channel also described the process of making roti by saying, "Just mix flour, warm water, warm milk, oil, and dry yeast. The result will leave you speechless."





Ever since the tweet was shared it has garnered 22.5K likes and many hilarious comments. While some were left in a shock, one person commented, "Next they'll be calling ghee, cow oil." Another user added, "That right there is a violation."

(Also Read: This Viral 3-Ingredient Chocolate Truffle Recipe Is So Easy, Even Kids Can Make It)





One user even gave a spin to other common Indian dishes and said, "Roti: Balloon, Bread Rice: Mushy Grains, Daal: Warm grain juice, Achaar: Spicy Fruit."





Although many people found the tweet funny, some said that its "cultural appropriation" and is "disgusting."





Take a look at the Tweet:





Cookist had also shared a video of "balloon bread" on their Instagram.





What do you think about this take on roti? Let us know in the comments below!