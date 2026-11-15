Canadian cafe brand Blenz has entered India with its first outlet in Mumbai. The launch is in partnership with actor-entrepreneurs Jackky Bhagnani and wife Rakul Preet Singh, along with Invision Brands and Franchise India Group.





The first outlet opened on November 13 at Gurukrupa Dhyanam in Four Bungalows, Versova, Mumbai.





Jackky Bhagnani shared the news on social media and invited people to visit the café with their friends. He wrote, "We're thrilled to announce that we're officially open and ready to welcome everyone with open hearts! We had the best time with our folks, and you should grab your gang and pour them the best coffee in town!"

The India launch is being led by Dr Pooja Singh, Founder and CEO of UpLyv Global Ventures Private Limited, which is the area developer for Blenz in India.





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What's On The Menu





Founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 1992, Blenz has been serving coffee and handcrafted beverages for more than three decades.





The brand is known for its 100% Arabica coffee, chocolate-based drinks, espresso and Blue Matcha Latte. The menu also includes regular matcha drinks, teas, iced beverages, smoothies and protein shakes.





One of its popular offerings is the Blue Matcha Latte. The drink gets its bright blue colour from butterfly pea flowers and is made with butterfly pea flower powder, milk and vanilla syrup.





Blenz also offers Briza, its range of customisable Dirty Sodas. Customers can choose their favourite flavours and mix them to create a drink of their choice.





The menu also features Shaken Iced Teas, whole-leaf teas and protein shakes. The protein shakes contain 30 grams of whey protein and are made with yoghurt and other ingredients. According to the brand, they do not contain added sugar, artificial flavours or colours.





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Blenz also has a range of food items for customers looking for something to eat with their drinks.





The food menu includes croissants, muffins, cookies, loaves and scones. Customers can also choose from breakfast options, sandwiches, wraps, samosas and rolls. For those with a sweet tooth, the café offers desserts and beignets, which are small, soft fried pastries.





Blenz Plans 40 Cafes Across India By 2027





Blenz is targeting 40 outlets across major cities and emerging markets by 2027. It is also planning an investment of more than Rs 120 crore as part of its expansion. The company plans to grow through franchise partners and bring its cafes to more Indian cities.