A chef in Japan has taken his love for Maharashtrian food further by opening a Saoji cuisine "bhojnalaya" in Fukuoka. In a video going viral on Instagram, content creator Sonam Midha visits the Midori Store, run by Japanese chef Takashi-san. Saoji is a fiery and flavourful cuisine from Nagpur, Maharashtra. It is originally cooked by the Saoji community, known for their bold spice blends and robust meat dishes.





Chef Takashi-san has recreated his own version of Nagpur in Japan through his passion for Saoji food. He even learnt Marathi to keep it authentic, with the entire bhojnalaya designed with a traditional Indian touch - from the food to the menu written in Marathi.







In the comments, the chef explains his journey: "I discovered Saoji and travelled to Nagpur, where I learned how to cook at authentic Saoji restaurants. While I was there, a kind Parsi family took care of me and even taught me how to cook traditional Parsi dishes."





Sharing his love for India, he added, "Everyone I met was incredibly warm and generous, and I truly fell in love with India. Thanks to the people of Nagpur, many wonderful things have happened to me. Since I'm running a business inspired by Indian culture, I want to share its authentic flavours and spirit to Japan with deep respect and gratitude."

At Midori Store in Ohashi, the chef serves dishes like Shahi Murgi, Dal, and Pao - all with the signature Saoji heat. Once a week, he also cooks Parsi food. The eatery offers vegetarian dishes too, along with rabri faluda for dessert.