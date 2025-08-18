A chef in Japan has taken his love for Maharashtrian food further by opening a Saoji cuisine "bhojnalaya" in Fukuoka. In a video going viral on Instagram, content creator Sonam Midha visits the Midori Store, run by Japanese chef Takashi-san. Saoji is a fiery and flavourful cuisine from Nagpur, Maharashtra. It is originally cooked by the Saoji community, known for their bold spice blends and robust meat dishes.
Chef Takashi-san has recreated his own version of Nagpur in Japan through his passion for Saoji food. He even learnt Marathi to keep it authentic, with the entire bhojnalaya designed with a traditional Indian touch - from the food to the menu written in Marathi.
In the comments, the chef explains his journey: "I discovered Saoji and travelled to Nagpur, where I learned how to cook at authentic Saoji restaurants. While I was there, a kind Parsi family took care of me and even taught me how to cook traditional Parsi dishes."
Sharing his love for India, he added, "Everyone I met was incredibly warm and generous, and I truly fell in love with India. Thanks to the people of Nagpur, many wonderful things have happened to me. Since I'm running a business inspired by Indian culture, I want to share its authentic flavours and spirit to Japan with deep respect and gratitude."
At Midori Store in Ohashi, the chef serves dishes like Shahi Murgi, Dal, and Pao - all with the signature Saoji heat. Once a week, he also cooks Parsi food. The eatery offers vegetarian dishes too, along with rabri faluda for dessert.
About Jigyasa KakwaniJigyasa finds her solace through writing, a medium she is exploring to make the world more informed and curious with every story published. She is always up for exploring new cuisines, but her heart comes back to the comforting ghar-ka-khana.