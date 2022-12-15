Apart from the fine dining and high-end restaurants in any city, one place you'll always find good food is the street-side eateries. There are so many hidden gems in every city that only the locals are aware of. Sometimes, these street food joints may not have too much seating space or be very beautifully decorated, but nevertheless, the food served there is super delicious and can give all restaurants a run for their money! One such street food alley in Japan has gone viral on Twitter and people are loving it to bits. Known as 'Omoide Yokocho', this narrow street from Tokyo looks like it's straight from a movie set. Take a look:

Shared on Twitter by the popular account @fas1nate, the video has garnered over 4.1 million views and nearly 195k likes. "Omoide Yokocho is a narrow street in Tokyo with over 70 tiny bars and barbecue stands. It looks like it's straight out of "Blade Runner," read the caption to the video.





Known as Omoide Yokocho or "Alley of Memories" is located at the west exit of Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. You will find about 70 small bars or specialized bars here located very close to each other. There was just a single row of kitchens and diners sitting right in front of it. These hole-in-wall eateries serve authentic food at affordable prices. A Twitter user also added that these eateries function as a meeting spot for solo diners that share a meal together.





Thousands of reactions and comments poured into the replies section of the video. "I love those kinds of spots in Japan.... some of the best food you'll ever eat, and you'll meet some amazing people while eating. Everyone is friendly and welcoming to one another," wrote one user. "I gotta visit this in my lifetime," said another one.





Take a look at the reactions:

What did you think of this interesting street food lane in Japan? Tell us in the comments.