Look around, and you'll probably find a biryani lover somewhere. Cooking this rice dish is an art, but so is eating and appreciating it. From understanding the spices to getting the cooking techniques just right, there's a lot that goes into making biryani. And what makes it even more interesting is how differently it is prepared across India. Kolkata has its own take, while Hyderabad and Lucknow have their distinct styles.





Biryani, in itself, is a vast and delicious topic to explore. But this time, it has got us talking for a rather unusual reason. Ever imagined that opening a biryani handi could be a struggle in itself? Well, there's a viral Instagram video by Nisha Raj that proves it can be!

She posted a reel showing struggles with reference to opening a clay biryani handi that appeared to be sealed quite tightly. Traditionally, the lid and the handi are sealed with dough to lock in the steam and allow the biryani to cook using the iconic dum-style technique.





While the handi was perfect for cooking, opening it seemed to be a whole different challenge! In the video, the person even tried using a pen to tap at the seal. Thankfully, all that struggle seemed to have paid off. She appeared to have tasted the biryani and seemed quite pleased with it, writing in her caption, “Tasty Biriyani but itna struggle why Biryani By Kilo but it's worthy.”

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The video racked up millions of views, with biryani lovers joining in on the fun. Biryani By Kilo, the food chain that had sent the handi, also had the perfect response. Their comment on the post read, “Handi opening tutorial coming soon.”

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A user wrote, “The more you work towards opening it, the more the biryani feels like a reward. Feels like some psychological power move”





Sharing a similar experience, someone stated, “I have experienced this embarrassing situation with my guest... please improve on this”





Another user mentioned, “Once I got my fingers badly cut and so deep just because of this literally”





“Take a fork, pierce through the dough and lift the lid,” someone suggested





A comment read, “Use Screwdriver Bro”





A user wrote, “Just slide a knife through dough and it will open as easy as that”





Someone expressed, “I order every weekend from them so just use a spoon within seconds it will be open no need to do all these”





Have you ever faced any struggles with biryani? Do share with us in the comments.