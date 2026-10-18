Food can turn family traditions into something much bigger. For two sisters in Bengaluru, their grandmother's biryani recipe became the foundation of a business that grew to Rs 10 crore. Ramya Ravi and Shwetha Ravi started their venture, RNR Donne Biryani, in 2020 with an investment of just Rs 5 lakh.





“The foundation of the venture was laid by clocking over 10,000 orders in our first month of operation. Since then, there was no looking back," Ramya said in an interview with The Better India.





How Their Grandmother's Recipe Became A Business

The sisters grew up relishing their grandmother's traditional Karnataka-style donne biryani. As they got older, they began to see the potential of turning the beloved family recipe into a business that could reach a wider audience.





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In November 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, they launched RNR Donne Biryani from a modest 200-square-foot cloud kitchen in Bengaluru. They started with an initial investment of just Rs 5 lakh, one cook, and a couple of assistants.





Their vision was to make the authentic flavours of their grandmother's biryani accessible to more people without compromising on quality, hygiene or consistency. Their hard work brought results, as the brand reportedly received more than 10,000 orders in the first month of opening.

From A Cloud Kitchen To A Rs 10 Crore Business





Rather than investing in an expensive dine-in restaurant at the outset, the sisters chose a delivery-first approach and expanded their operations gradually. They also worked on creating a unique identity for the brand through its packaging, where biryani is wrapped in a plantain leaf and placed inside a tin box.





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Over time, RNR Donne Biryani reportedly grew to 14 cloud kitchens and a standalone restaurant. It is generating a turnover of approximately Rs 10 crore. Beyond its signature biryani, the menu features a range of dishes, including drumstick-chilli starters, mutton bone soup with a spicy kick, and chicken ghee roast. For dessert, customers can opt for elaneeru payasam, also known as coconut payasam.





The restaurant's vegetarian and chicken biryani options are priced between Rs 269 and Rs 349, while the mutton biryani costs Rs 419.