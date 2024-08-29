When travelling to another city, food enthusiasts love to explore local haunts, iconic restaurants and popular street food spots. If one is spending a limited time at a destination, it can be hard to figure out which places to visit and which to skip. This is a foodie dilemma many of us can relate to, including Jonty Rhodes. The South African cricket coach was recently in Bengaluru, one of the most buzzing gastronomic hubs of India. He was apparently curious to explore the food scene of the city and had a significant realisation.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, he wrote, "Bengaluru has some incredible eateries, so much so, that it is often difficult to decide what restaurant to visit. Sometimes, spur of the moment walk by is all that you need." He also added a hashtag that read, "#eatlocal". In the photo that accompanied the caption, Jonty is seen posing at what looks to be a no-frills restaurant. The thali in front of him holds a chapati, curd and some kind of dal or curry preparation. Take a look below:

In the comments, users began to share their recommendations for favourite eating joints in the city. Others also asked Jonty to consider visiting other places in India for their cuisines. Read some of the reactions here:





"Jonty, you must try Dosas at Vidyarthi Bhavan....it's yummy."





"Recommendation: The Special Chicken Biryani at Meghana Foods, Koramangala, Bangalore."





"Seems it's North Karnataka jowar roti meals."





"Lucknow food misses you!"





"Come to Hyderabad, I will show you what's heaven in terms of food. Respect."





"Plz sir test Gujarati food."





"Same in Mumbai @jontyrhodes8 ... From 10 rs Vada Pav on street, Indian Thali to Amazing restaurants."





Before this, Jonty Rhodes had also posted about eating out in Mumbai last month. He wrote, "The great thing about Mumbai is there is such an incredible array of excellent (m)eating places." He visited a cafe in Bandra, which he called "a tasty spot". Check out his post below:

