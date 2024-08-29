When hunger pangs strike and you're running short on time, instant noodles always come to the rescue. We don't know about you but internet sensation Orry aka Orhan Awatramani surely agrees with us. In his recent Instagram entry, the social media star displayed his culinary skills by preparing a 'meaty' ramen. If you're a foodie looking for a quick gastronomical fix, you must bookmark the recipe ASAP. Orry begins his ramen preparation by chopping spring onions, garlic cloves, and canned pork meat. Next, he heats olive oil in a pan, and adds the spring onions and garlic cloves. Then, he sprinkles ramen seasoning, spills water, and allows the broth to cook.

Orry then shifts his attention to breaking open an egg and whisking it into a cup. When the broth starts boiling, he adds the instant noodles and the leftover seasoning. Once properly cooked, he strains the water and separates the broth from the noodles. No, he does not let the broth go to waste. Instead, he adds the whisked egg into it and allows the mixture to marinate for a flavourful twist. Finally, the meat chunks are added to the thick blend before the noodles are poured. “Am just delicate like that. So worth it,” read his caption. Take a look:

Internet users were quick to respond to Orry's video. Impressed by his cooking skills, a person called Orry “husband material”. A foodie urged Orry to make a “veg version” of ramen for Jain people. “Never thought I would take ramen recipe tips from Orry.. but here I am. Thank you for the new recipe,” read another sweet message. A user noted, “New taunt for Indian parents: Even Orry can cook, but you can't.” Someone labelled him “MasterChef Orry” This user felt that Orry was “romanticising Shin ramyun”

Would you like to try out Orry's ramen recipe? Tell us in the comments section below!