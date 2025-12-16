A sandwich is a comfort food for millions of food lovers across the world. This easy snack comes in various forms and can be customised according to one's personal preferences. Recently, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts has shared her favourite sandwich memory from her childhood days. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Julia was asked to reveal her favourite sandwich. Visibly sceptical about sharing her answer, the actress said, "The best sandwich of my youth was peanut butter and jelly with sour cream and onion potato chips smashed in it." She acknowledged that the idea of such a treat might receive mixed reactions.





When asked about her bread preference, she added, "Wheat, not white, cause it would stick in the gap in my teeth."

Back in October, Julia Roberts also made headlines for her much-talked-about banana bread. Director Luca Guadagnino had praised the delight prepared by the actress. In an interview with Variety, he revealed that Julia had baked two loaves of banana bread for him. While he enjoyed one at her home, the other was taken to an airport lounge and shared with the staff, who reportedly described it as "very beautiful." The filmmaker further applauded Julia's culinary skills, calling her "an incredible cook."





Additionally, Julia's After The Hunt co-stars Andrew Garfield and Ayo Edebiri also spoke about the famous banana bread during the film's screening at a film festival in New York. Ayo ranked the bread in the "first percentile," while Andrew suggested it belonged in the top "0.5 percentile." Julia, however, chose not to reveal details of her closely guarded recipe. Read the full story here.





We cannot wait to hear more about Julia Roberts' culinary adventures!