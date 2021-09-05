If we begin to list the most popular global fast foods of our times, sandwiches will surely be there somewhere on the top. The finger food has pleased foodies all over the world. It can be had during, as a meal, a snack, or even an outing lunch. But what if we give it an Indian touch? Fusion food is one of the many experiments we love. It becomes easier with a versatile dish like the sandwich. With well-toasted and buttered slices of bread and a delicious filling inside, it is hard to get this dish wrong. What if the most-loved Peanut butter sandwich got an Indian spin?





Sandwich is a dish which is extremely popular across the world.

Celebrity chef Saransh Goila gave the most famous Peanut butter sandwich a South Indian twist. For the fusion sandwich recipe, chef Saransh Goila chose tart tamarinds and piquant ginger. He has a surprise ingredient — peanut butter! The chef names this dish the Peanut Butter Puli Inji Sandwich. He's using a delicious Puli Inji or tamarind ginger chutney as a yummy filling.

The main ingredients for the chutney are chopped ginger, tamarind pulp, jaggery, mustard seeds, curry leaves, dried and green chilies, and turmeric. We'll also need oil and salt to taste.





For the toast, we'll need bread slices, butter, peanut butter, and banana slices.





Making this sandwich is quite easy. First, take a pan and sauté chopped ginger with mustard seeds, curry leaves and chilies. Then, pour a cup of tamarind pulp on this mix. Add turmeric, jaggery, and salt. Mix it till it is thick and sticky like a jam. Once done, butter the bread slices and toast them. Spread peanut butter on one slice. Add banana slices on top. On another slice, spread generous amounts of puli inji chutney. Put this slice on the other and roast for a while. Cut it diagonally and serve.





Here's how chef Saransh Goila has done it:

This sandwich is a mix of sweet, salty, sour and spicy flavours. Enjoy it.





Tell us what you think of Saransh Goila's food adventures. And if these yummy recipes have left you with the urge of wanting to head to the kitchen and make something yourself, do it right now!