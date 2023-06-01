Summer season is in full swing across the country. We are all experiencing high temperatures, dry winds and lots of humidity. During this hot weather, it is inevitable to feel thirsty and crave all kinds of summer drinks. From bel sherbet to sattu cooler, aam panna to imli sherbet, there are so many wonderful summer drinks out there. These provide our diet with plenty of nutrition and also help us stay refreshed and hydrated through the day. Actress Kangana Ranaut is celebrating summer in her own unique way with a yummy desi drink that you may have heard of. Wondering what it is? Take a look and see for yourself:

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Summer-Special Smoothie Bowl Is Giving Us Major Cravings

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram stories to share a picture of her summer drink. It was nothing but a glass full of jamun sherbet. Jamun (or black plum) is a brightly-hued healthy Indian fruit that is extremely popular during the summer season. It has a tarty and juicy texture and is also enriched with many health benefits to beat the heat. Jamun can be consumed raw, or made into a smoothie, popsicle or sherbet. Kangana Ranaut was enjoying the fruit in the sherbet form and the purple-coloured drink looked absolutely delicious. "This summer try jamun sharbat," recommended Kangana Ranaut in the caption story.

This is not the first time we have seen Kangana Ranaut's foodie side on Instagram. In July 2022, the actress was on the set of her film 'Emergency' based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Actor Anupam Kher visited her on set and got her kadhi chawal and sookhe aloo, which is her favourite food. Click here to read more about this story.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency' will be released in October 2023. She will also be directing a new movie 'Teju' as per reports.