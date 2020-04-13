Kangana Ranaut Turns Baker In Her Latest Kitchen Experiment; See What She Made!

Kangana Ranaut's baking experiment turned out to be quite fruitful.

Kangana Ranaut is a formidable actress, making audiences go gaga with her every film. The 'Queen' actress has given many blockbuster hits at the box office, including her superhit film in 2019, 'Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi'. Kangana Ranaut has already seen another successful release in 2020 with Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'. Due to the Coronavirus epidemic, she too is spending time at home in Himachal Pradesh, waiting for the lockdown period to tide over. Although she is working out and maintaining a great health regime, the actress took a day out of her strict diet to bake some delicious cupcakes! Take a look at the pictures:





The pictures were posted on Instagram by Kangana Ranaut's Instagram handle 'Team Kangana Ranaut', since she is personally not on any social media. She looked completely at ease, letting her hair down and completely enjoying the baking process. The actress was seen blending the batter in a big bowl, smiling towards the camera. In the next picture in the photo carousel, we saw the resulting cupcakes that Kangana Ranaut had baked. They looked light and fluffy, with a delectable creamy frosting on top too!





"Necessity is the mother of invention. Baker Kangana's kitchen is now serving cupcakes made with white butter and cheese frosting, and lots of love," wrote Team Kangana Ranaut in the post's caption.





(Also Read: Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Food And Fitness Secrets Of The Actress You Would Love To Know)





On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently preparing for her next film, 'Thalaivi' based on the life of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. The film was slated for a release date of 26th June, 2020 but will likely be postponed due to the Coronavirus epidemic. We hope to see more such glimpses of Kangana Ranaut's cooking diaries soon!













