If you have been missing Kanpur-style bun makkhan in Delhi-NCR, fret not, for there is a spot not too far from your home offering the popular breakfast treat. Krishna Bhog in Modi Mall, Noida, is serving bun makkhan in varieties, along with mattha and fruit lassi.





Food creator Nishtha Farma has shared a video about the spot on Instagram, highlighting the different versions of bun makkhan available there. According to her, the menu includes around 10-12 varieties, including unusual options such as pineapple bun, pizza bun and blueberry bun.





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In her Instagram caption, Nishtha said the viral bun makkhan had arrived in Delhi-NCR and invited viewers to visit Krishna Bhog outlet for bun makkhan, mattha and fruit lassi. Her video also gives a closer look at some of the varieties available at the outlet.





Bun makkhan, also known as bun maska, is a simple comfort food made with a soft bun generously spread with fresh butter.

Mango Bun Takes The Spotlight

Among the different options, Nishtha tried the mango bun, which she described as a particularly good combination.





She highlighted the soft bun, cloudy makkhan and mango coming together in the dish. The variety of flavours is one of the interesting aspects of the menu, with options such as pineapple, pizza and blueberry available alongside the other familiar bun makkhan combinations.





The menu is not limited to flavoured buns. The creator also recommended trying the mattha at Krishna Bhog, making it another option for those looking to pair their bun makkhan with a traditional drink.





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Don't Miss The Fruit Lassi

Another recommendation from the video is the zero-sugar fruit lassi. Nishtha highlighted it alongside the bun makkhan and mattha as something worth trying during a visit to the outlet.





With multiple bun makkhan varieties, mattha and fruit lassi on the menu, Krishna Bhog is offering Delhi-NCR food lovers a chance to try a Kanpur-style breakfast in Noida.





So, if bun makkhan, mattha and fruit lassi are on your food list, this Noida spot offers a taste of the Kanpur-style breakfast without having to travel all the way to Kanpur.