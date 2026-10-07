Mushrooms have become a popular ingredient in Indian kitchens. You can add them into everything - from soups to stir-fries to curries to snacks. Today, they are grown in many parts of the country but there's one city in Himachal Pradesh that has been associated with mushroom cultivation for years. Long before the crop became popular, this hill town helped shape India's mushroom industry. Let's find out more about this place and why it's called the Mushroom Capital of India.





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Solan Is Known As The Mushroom City Of India

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Solan, located in Himachal Pradesh, is widely known as the "Mushroom City of India". The title was officially conferred on September 10, 1997, in recognition of the city's contribution to mushroom cultivation and research.





Its connection with mushrooms dates back to 1961, when a mushroom development programme launched by the Himachal Pradesh government and ICAR began cultivation experiments in the region.

Solan Grows Different Varieties Of Mushrooms

While white button mushrooms remain the most commonly consumed variety in India, growers today cultivate several other types as well. These include oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, milky mushrooms and paddy straw mushrooms, each with its own flavour, texture and growing requirements.





As interest in mushrooms has grown, so has the variety available to consumers. Beyond their versatility in cooking, mushrooms are also valued for their nutritional profile, which has helped drive demand in recent years.

Solan Is Home To India's Premier Mushroom Research Institute

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A major reason Solan remains closely linked to mushroom cultivation is the presence of the ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR) at Chambaghat. Established in 1983 as the National Centre for Mushroom Research and Training, the institute later evolved into the Directorate of Mushroom Research.





The institute works on edible and medicinal mushrooms, develops cultivation techniques and provides training to farmers and entrepreneurs. It also coordinates mushroom research programmes across the country.





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Solan Has A Festival Dedicated To Mushrooms

Every year on September 10, Solan hosts a national Mushroom Mela organised by the Directorate of Mushroom Research. The event brings together farmers, growers, researchers and industry representatives from different parts of India.





Along with exhibitions and demonstrations, the mela provides an opportunity for growers to learn about new cultivation methods, interact with experts and explore the latest developments in the sector.





Today, mushrooms are cultivated across India, but Solan continues to occupy a special place in the crop's journey. From the early days of organised mushroom farming to the research and outreach efforts that continue today, the city remains one of the most influential centres in India's mushroom story.