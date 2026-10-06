Whether it's breakfast or a mid-evening snack, we are always on the lookout for healthier options. Cutlets are a popular choice and can be prepared in many different ways, from vegetable cutlets to chicken cutlets. Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur has shared a recipe for delicious, healthy and low-oil cutlets made using Samak (barnyard millet). These cutlets are easy to make and are loved by both children and adults. Whether you're packing them into a lunchbox or serving them to guests, they can be prepared in just a few minutes.





This recipe combines Samak rice with vegetables such as carrots, beans and corn. Interestingly, it does not use breadcrumbs, potatoes or cornflour for binding. With the festive season around the corner, these cutlets can also be a great addition to parties and gatherings.





READ | Calcutta Style Paan Mukhwas: A Simple Sugar-Free Recipe To Try At Home

How To Make Healthy Less Oil Samak Rice Cutlet:

Millet Cutlet





Net Weight: 830g





Serves: 13





Approx. Weight Per Piece: 60g





Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1/2 tsp asafoetida (heeng)

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

1/2 tsp crushed black pepper

1 sprig curry leaves

2 green chillies, chopped

2 tsp ginger, finely chopped

4 cups water

Salt, to taste

1/4 cup roasted peanuts

1/4 cup cashews, broken

1/2 cup carrots, grated

1/2 cup French beans, chopped

1/3 cup boiled corn

1/3 cup green peas

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

200g (1 cup) barnyard millet (Samak rice)

A handful of coriander leaves, chopped

2 tbsp ghee

Method





Heat oil in a deep pan. Add the cumin seeds, asafoetida, crushed black pepper, curry leaves, green chillies and chopped ginger. Sauté for about 2 minutes.





Pour in the water and bring it to a boil. Add salt, peanuts, cashews, carrots, beans, corn and turmeric powder. Let the mixture cook for a few minutes.





Add the barnyard millet (Samak rice) and cook while stirring continuously. Continue cooking until all the water has been absorbed.





Transfer the mixture to a plate and allow it to cool slightly. Once cool enough to handle, knead it gently with your hands.





Shape the mixture into cutlets or patties. Heat a pan, lightly grease it with ghee and cook the cutlets until crisp and golden on both sides.





Serve hot with your favourite chutney.





READ | The Right Way To Clean And Sterilise Baby Milk Feeding Bottles

Watch the full video here: