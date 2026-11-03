Diwali is just around the corner and this just means that homes are filled with festive gatherings, gift hampers and boxes of sweets exchanged. From kaju katli and laddoos to barfi and milk-based treats, mithai remains at the heart of the celebrations. But even though the beautifully packed sweet box may look tempting, it is not always easy to tell if the sweets inside are made with pure ingredients or contain adulterants.

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If you have received several boxes of Diwali sweets this festive season, you must be curious to know if they should be consumed or not. Here are some simple tests that can tell you about the quality of the product before it reaches your plate.





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Why Are Sweets Often Adulterated?

Diwali is that time of the year when demand for sweets rise quickly. This puts a lot of pressure on manufacturers and sellers to meet large orders.





Many Indian sweets are made using milk and milk products, which are among the most adulterated food items. According to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), adulterants in milk can range from water and starch to substances like detergent, white paint and even urea. Some are added to increase volume and improve appearance while others are used to cut costs.

Things To Check Before Buying Sweets

Before carrying home a box of mithai, make sure to pay attention to a few details.





1. Check the manufacturing date and expiry date on the packaging. FSSAI requires these details to be mentioned on sweet boxes.





2. Be cautious of unusually low prices or extravagant festive discounts that appear too good to be true.





3. Buy from trusted and hygienic outlets, especially when purchasing milk-based sweets.





Another point worth noting is the silver leaf, or varak, used on many sweets. Experts advise consumers to be careful, as silver foil may sometimes be substituted with aluminium foil.

How To Check Sweets For Adulteration At Home

As per FSSAI, some common adulterants can be detected using simple checks at home. To test sweets, dissolve a small portion in water and use the following methods.

1. Check For Starch

To check the sweets for the presence of starch, add a few drops of iodine solution to the dissolved sweet mixture. If the solution turns blue-purple, it could mean that the sweets have starch.





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2. Check For Detergent

If you want to check for detergent in the sweets, vigorously shake the sweet-water mixture. If it forms a dense layer of foam, the sweet might contain detergent.

3. Check Whether Silver Leaf Is Genuine

Place a small piece of the silver foil on a spoon and heat it. If the silver is pure, it will leave behind tiny shining silver balls. Aluminium foil turns into grey ash after heating.





So, if you are doubtful about the dabba of mithai that you have received this Diwali, take these simple tests at home to ensure the safety of yourself and your family.