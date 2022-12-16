It's not just the kids who look forward to special feasts at birthday parties, parents enjoy them too. Some may dig into fries and others may enjoy the cake, but for Neha Dhupia, pizza is the major attraction at birthday parties. She confirmed this at Taimur Ai Khan's recent pre-birthday bash. "True Story... We mamas go to birthday parties for pizza (with a pizza icon). Love you bebo @Kareenakapoorkhan. Happy Happy Tim (sic)," Neha Dhupia wrote on her Instagram stories. She captioned it on a picture from the party featuring her and Kareena Kapoor Khan.





In the picture posted by Neha Dhupia, we can see Kareena Kapoor Khan holding a slice of pizza, pulling in a string of cheese from the pizza topping. It is evident how much Kareena is enjoying the food at her son Taimur's birthday party.





Take a look at Neha Dhupia's Instagram story:

Taimur Ali Khan will turn six on December 20, 2022, but Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan threw a pre-birthday bash on December 15 (Thursday) for friends and family. The Star Wars-themed party looked every bit fun and what caught our attention was the huge birthday cake, which was quite a spectacle. The black and white cake was designed in the form of a 'Star Wars' character and looks quite real.





Take a look:





With such tempting food around, how could mamas, including Neha Dhupia and Kareena Kapoor, could resist it? But we agree with Neha Dhupia that pizza is our favourite item to pick at kids' birthday parties. The cheese, gooey delight never fails to impress our taste buds. Are you also planning to host a party and include pizza on the menu? Here are some easy pizza recipes you can opt for to make the party a success for both the kids and their parents.