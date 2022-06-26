Kareena Kapoor has never failed to impress us. Be it her popular on-screen roles or dance numbers, the actress knows how to slay it like a diva. Kareena is also quite a foodie and likes sharing visuals of her culinary adventures with her online fans. At present, she is vacationing with her family —husband actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan — in London. She shared a pretty selfie showing us how eagerly she was waiting for a burger. Alongside, she also revealed that she needed some lip balm.





All decked up in a grey sweatshirt with her natural glow on, she clicked a selfie. Kareena wrote, “Waiting for my burger in the park and need some lip balm.”





Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor has kept us glued to her London diaries ever since she has been there. Be it the glimpses of moments spent with her family or her food indulgences, Kareena has been trying to keep her Instafam updated. Previously, she had shared a stunning picture of herself sipping coffee from her go-to place in London. In the caption, she stated that she was waiting to savour coffee from her favourite place in London, called Pret A Manger. She wrote, “Waited two years for you baby. Pret. #Sipping my coffee. Coffee Lover.”

Be it fast food or desi delicacies, Kareena Kapoor likes to relish it all with the same amount of excitement. A few days ago, she shared a picture of herself standing and posing with her friend. What grabbed our attention was the sumptuous bowl of kadi the two were holding. The popular Indian dish cooked with spices looked vibrant and truly enticing. For the caption, Kareena stated, “Thank you to the lovely Jyoti Ahlawat. Kadi was killer just like Jaideep [Ahlawat]'s performances.”





Last month, Kareena Kapoor gorged on fries along with her co-actor Vijay Varma and makeup artist Pompy Hans in Darjeeling during a shoot. The video first shows a plate of fried dish first, kept on a chair. The actress could be seen taking a piece and biting into it. Similarly, Vijay Varma also takes a bite with some tea. Kareena's caption read, “When it's freezing, you know what to do. French fries oh put chaat masala and red chilli on it...uffff @itsvijayvarma @makeupbypompy.”





We admire Kareena Kapoor's ability to maintain her fitness regime while yet finding time to indulge her tastebuds.