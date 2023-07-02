When it comes to a good holiday, we all know that food is an essential part of the adventure. And even Bollywood's beloved Kareena Kapoor couldn't resist the temptation of digging into some yummy treats during her Italian escapade. Don't believe us? Just take a quick peek at her Instagram stories. While frolicking in Italy, Kareena couldn't resist sharing a lovely picture of Sardinian bread, accompanied by a text that read, "This Sardinian bread is going to destroy me." It seems this delectable delight has completely won the superstar over. She also added a bunch of heart-eye emojis.





Take a look at her Instagram Stories upload below:

Kareena Kapoor's vacation diaries are a feast for the eyes. Days ago, she took us along on a delightful breakfast adventure in London. In a picture-perfect Instagram post, Kareena, her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, and their two adorable sons indulged in the most vibrant breakfast. The table was adorned with a riot of colours as the family was eating fruits, bread and sweet treats as the first meal of the day. Captioning the picture Kareena wrote, “We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023". It's clear that for this Bollywood family, meal time is all about bonding with one another. Read the full story here.





While the rest of us indulge in Sunday cheat meals, Kareena Kapoor continues to astound us by keeping it both healthy and delicious. A few months back, she shared a mouthwatering picture of her Sunday lunch. On her plate, she had a generous serving of khichdi. Along with it, the actress ate turai ki sabzi, a delightful ridged gourd curry. And let's not forget the papad, adding that irresistible crunch, and the flavourful pickle on the side, adding a tangy punch to the Sunday special meal. Kareena Kapoor proved once again that healthy eating doesn't mean compromising on taste, and she effortlessly transformed a simple Sunday lunch into a tasty delight.







