The moment summer vacations start, we think of where we can travel and explore. Whether the destination is in India or abroad, there is so much we want to do on our next adventure. But needless to say, food is always our top priority even on vacations. Even our favourite actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is a huge food-lover and it comes as no surprise when we see her feasting on delicious food whether she is at home or on vacation. She recently let us into her colourful breakfast meal with her family. Take a look:

Also Read: What's On Kareena Kapoor Khan's Lunch Menu? This Refreshing Summer Staple

While most families tend to skip breakfast or keep it light, this is not the case with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The happy couple was spotted at a London restaurant with their children Taimur and Jeh. They were all smiles while devouring a healthy and colourful breakfast. We could spot the children eating fruits like strawberries, blueberries and blackberries. Jeh was also sipping on what seemed to be a glass of fresh fruit juice. "We like our breakfasts to be CoLoUrFuL. Summer of 2023," wrote Kareena Kapoor Khan in the caption.

This is not the only time we have seen Kareena Kapoor Khan and her family enjoying food on their London vacation. Previously, a picture surfaced on the internet wherein the Kapoor-Khan family was seen taking a snack break after doing all the tourist and sightseeing activities. While Saif and Kareena sipped on coffee, Taimur and Jeh enjoyed sandwiches and pizza, respectively. Take a look:

What did you think of Kareena Kapoor Khan's foodie diaries while on vacation in London? Tell us in the comments. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has wrapped up shooting for 'The Crew' and also has 'The Devotion of Suspect X' coming up soon.