Hope you are flying enough kites this Makar Sankranti. Are you? Yes, this Sunday is special because it's Uttarayan and most people are busy enjoying the day to the fullest. Food has a major role to play during the festival. And, just like many of us, actress Kareena Kapoor has marked the day with a drool-worthy meal. What's on her platter? The Heroine actress just devoured a simple home cooked meal, featuring comfort foods. Kareena has shared a snap of her platter and it featured delectable khichdi. Her meal also included turai ki sabzi (ridged gourd curry). There was a papad as well for that extra crunch. Don't miss the flavourful pickle on the side that might have amped up the meal in no time. The actress added a sticker that showed, “My heart is full.” She also tagged the nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar on her post. Take a look.





Kareena Kapoor kickstarted her Sunday on quite a refreshing note. Before this delicious home-cooked meal, she relished a delectable brew. Take a look.





Well, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Kareena Kapoor's weekend was all about mouth-watering food. Why, though? On Saturday, the actress took her taste buds on a ride with scrumptious tomato soup. Kareena shared a glimpse of the bright red gorgeous-looking soup on Instagram Stories. In the caption, she stated, “Saturday night drink of choice,” with a tomato and a heart emoji.





Oh, and, how can we not talk about Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor. No, she hasn't joined Kareena. Karisma is relaxing and gorging on healthy food on her balcony. The actress shared Instagram Stories giving us a sneak peek into her morning indulgence. What's that? A bowl of chopped papayas. Karisma added, “Sunday mornings,” with a cup emoji and nerd face emoji. She also wrote, “20° Celsius,” with the hashtag #lololoves.





So how did you celebrate Makar Sankranti? Share it with us in the comments below.