Kareena Kapoor's Last Night's Meal Hit Her Heart Deep; Guess What It Was

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fan of home-cooked meals.

Highlights Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mother again

She has been very active on Instagram since she joined in March this year

She recently posted a glimpse of her dinner on Instagram stories

The ever-so-popular Bollywood diva, Kareena Kapoor sent ripples amongst her fans when she officially joined the social media app, Instagram, in March this year. Since then we have been showered with multiple inside pictures and videos of the family. Be it her food binges or the morning glow, Kareena made sure to keep her fans entertained even during the lockdown. Saif and Kareena recently announced that they are going to be parents again, and the mom-to-be seems to be enjoying this phase all over again by gorging on sumptuous food!





Kareena, who is known to balance her food with excellent taste and health, seems to let go off her guard sometimes and indulge in her cravings to the fullest. She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of her Sunday dinner that included a yummy homemade pizza.





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Says This Comforting Dish "Created History" In Her Tummy)





In her first story, the 'Good Newwz' actor posted a picture of a pan with pizza in an oven. She wrote, "My pizza is getting ready...can't wait Poonie and Tejas", followed by another picture of the pizza that is baked to perfection and ready to eat. Kareena wrote, "Deep dish pizza has hit my heart deep. Thank you guys", tagging her close friend Poonam Damania and her husband Tejas.

Look at the pictures here:





The pizza sure looks yum - no wonder the mom-to-be loved it so much! Kareena is a self-confessed foodie who on many occasions has said how she loves homemade dishes. Perhaps, this home-baked pizza is her way to satiate her cravings without bingeing on restaurant food that might be unhealthy. By cooking such meals at home, we can always control the quality and quantity of ingredients we use. Isn't it a great way to strike a balance?





Here's looking forward to more such glimpses from Kareena's food binges!







