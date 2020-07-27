Cheeseburger And Sitcoms, Kareena Kapoor's Idea Of 'Sunday Binge' Is Too Cool To Miss!

Kareena has a special penchant for food posts and stories

Highlights Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Angrezi Medium

Kareena recently joined Instagram

Kareena Kapoor is one of India's biggest fitness icons

Kareena Kapoor Khan may be fairly new to the Instagram, but she seems to be enjoying it and how. With her recent post on Sunday, she also pulled of a massive, 'Insta-worthy' binge and we cannot stop drooling ever since. If you remember, a couple of days back, producer Rhea Kapoor posted a picture of a super juicy and loaded cheeseburger and in the comments section we found a rather ecstatic Kareena vying for the same. Like a true BFF, Rhea sent over a fresh and delicious home-made cheeseburger for the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress on Sunday. Kareena posted a video of her chomping on the burger while watching the popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S.





(Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Swears By This Detox Soup)





(Also Read: 11 Most Popular Burger Recipes | Easy Burger Recipes)





"Friends on my iPad, the best burger in my hand by my bestest producer ever... thank you @rheakapoor for always supporting my stomach (no pun intended)", Kareena captioned the video.

In addition to Kareena, Rhea also sent the burgers to her elder sister Karisma. We can get a closer view of the wholesome burgers in her Instagram story from Sunday. Fresh buns with robust patties, oozing with sauce and cheese, these burgers sure look like a delight.





(Also Read: Karisma Kapoor's Rajasthani Feast Is Sure To Make You Drool)







Kareena, recently, completed her 20 years in the industry. She debuted with JP Dutta's 'Refugee' wherein she starred opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Kareena has many blockbusters to her credit like 'Jab We Met', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham', 'Omkara' and 'Veere Di Wedding'.







