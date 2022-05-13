Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are all set to release their new film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and are currently promoting it! The film, which Anees Bazmee directed, will hit the theatres on May 20. The film is a sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. Fans have been anticipating the release of Kartik and Kiara's flick ever since the trailer was released. Along with Kiara and Kartik, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra play important roles in the film. Recently, as Kartik and Kiara were out promoting the film, they took a break from their hectic schedule and were seen relishing some yummy Gujarati food!





Both of them took to Instagram to share about their indulgence. First, Kiara Advani shared a snapshot of them having a small bowl of aamras. In the story, she wrote, "Guess where we are." Take a look at it here.

Then Kartik Aaryan shared the same image on his Instagram stories and revealed the location. He wrote "#Ahmedabad" in his story and tagged the location Mahendra Thal. Check it out here:

The aamras look delicious, right?! However, if you wish to see more of their indulgence, don't worry! Kartik Aaryan shared a full post of them having fun in Ahmedabad. In the series of photos, you can also see Kiara and him having a Gujarati thali. In the thali, we spotted two types of sabzis, Gujarati kadhi, ghee laden rotis and what seemed to be a dessert in the middle of the table. Kartik captioned this post, "Kem cho Amdavad #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20th May." Take a look at his full post here:





Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has two films in the works: Govinda Naam Mera and Jug Jugg Jeeyo. On the other hand, Kartik Aryan has Freddy and Shehzada.