Kiara Advani is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood today. The 29-year-old started her film journey with the film Fugly and then rose to popularity with M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Ever since that, she has certainly marked herself on the Bollywood map. From giving hit films like Kabir Singh, Shershaah, and more, Kiara Advani has gained a massive fan following! If you follow Kiara Advani on Instagram, you will notice that the actress often shares glimpses of her life with her 22.7 million fans and followers! Recently, the actress posted about her little date, which is too adorable to miss!





Taking to Instagram, Kiara Advani shared a picture with RC 15 co-star Ram Charan's pet dog, Rhyme! They both can be seen sitting in a plane with a table in front of them. The table has bowl full of what seems to be sambhar, coconut chutney and green chutney! Kiara can be seen holding a fork and a spoon in her hand. Just beside her, you can also see the pet! In the caption of the post, she wrote, "One for the books! Best breakfast date ever. Was pawsomeeee @alwaysrhyme." She also shared the same post on her Instagram stories and captioned it: "Met a cute co-passenger today."





After Kiara shared this post, Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented, "Omg this is the cutest. You really spoil her. She loves you." Check out her post here:





On the work front, the Kabir Singh actress is preparing for the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a horror-comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Tabu, which is set to hit theatres on May 20, 2022. She will also be seen alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Maniesh Paul in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. It will be released on June 24, 2022. Lastly, she is also gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.