Goa is the perfect getaway for any special celebration and Kartik Aaryan would agree. The actor recently celebrated his 34th birthday in Goa, surrounded by his friends. He turned a year older on November 22 and shared glimpses of his fun birthday celebration on Instagram. Along with the customised invitation card and pretty sunset views, what caught our attention were the delicious treats from Kartik's food diaries.

One of the images featured two chocolate cakes – one with a chocolate top layer and the other with a brulee top. The layers underneath seem to be a combination of different textures and flavours, possibly mousse, cake and pastry cream. The dessert was served with a scoop of coconut ice cream, in a coconut shell. It was garnished with crushed nuts, a decorative leaf, and a delicate edible tuile garnish on top of the ice cream.

Kartik also had another chocolate-layered cake decorated with chocolate frosting, blueberries and chocolate shavings and his character's name 'Rooh Baba' in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 plastered on top. In a clip, Kartik's friends were seen feeding him the cake. The note attached to the post read, “A Birthday to remember. A much-needed getaway.”

Earlier this month, Kartik Aaryan travelled to Bihar to promote his latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. On this work trip, the actor tried Bihar's popular dish litti chokha. This delicacy consists of stuffed and baked whole wheat dough balls served with chokha, a mashed vegetable side. In a recent Instagram post, Kartik shared his experience of enjoying this hearty meal. The actor tried litti chokha from a street-side stall, with the dish served on a paper plate. “Litti chokha lallan top lagela. Rooh Baba In Bihar for the first time. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Theatre mein successfully chalat ba,” Kartik wrote in the caption.

In July, Kartik Aaryan was in Orcha, Madhya Pradesh. The actor enjoyed a yummy chaat during his time in the city. He shared a glimpse of his food adventures on Instagram, in which we could see Kartik relishing a tangy matar chaat. In the background, there was a crowd of his fans waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor. Sharing the pictures, Kartik said, "Just Chaat-ing."

Kartik Aaryan's travel and food adventures go hand in hand and we can't wait for the next update.