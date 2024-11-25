Sajid Khan recently celebrated his 54th birthday on November 23. His sister, Farah Khan, took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek at the celebrations. She posted a candid cake-cutting reel showing many loved ones, including film industry friends, singing for Sajid. He is seen cutting into a simple but delicious-looking chocolate cake. Farah moves the camera to show us glimpses of the many people who joined in the birthday party at the apartment. Sajid takes a bite of the decadent treat first before he feeds it to anyone else. He smiles after tasting it. He then gives his sister a bite, who seems to have been waiting for the same. Someone can be heard cracking a joke in the background.

Also Read: Farah Khan Enjoys Local Dishes At "The Best Seafood Place" In Her Husband's Hometown In Karnataka





"Trust this birthday boy to eat the cake first!! Happy belated birthday," Farah captioned the post. Sajid later reposted the reel on his Instagram handle, thanking her and the others. "Love you all," he wrote in the caption. Watch the complete video below:







Farah Khan seems to love celebrating important milestones with her family and friends - and posting about them on social media! Before this, in September, she had shared another cake-cutting reel. She uploaded a heartwarming video of the newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth cutting a beautiful off-white cake adorned with a big yellow sunflower. The duo can be seen surrounded by a number of friends, including screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar, director Sajid Khan, actor Rajkummar Rao, actress Patralekhaa, director Ashutosh Gowarikar, actress Huma Qureshi, actor Saqib Saleem, and others. Read the complete story here.





Also Read: Farah Khan Turns Chef For 'Bhookhads' Huma Qureshi And Patralekhaa In Jaipur



