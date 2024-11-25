The winter season feels incomplete without indulging in homemade gajar halwa. We're not sure about you, but Karishma Tanna certainly agrees. The actress, known for following a strict diet on most days, treated herself to a cheat meal on Sunday. Karishma prepared gajar ka halwa at home with the help of her husband, Varun Bangera. She shared a video on Instagram documenting the dessert's preparation. The clip starts with the couple peeling and grating carrots. They are then seen cooking the halwa on a gas stove. Karishma opted for oat milk and jaggery powder as ingredients for her halwa, topping it off with roasted cashews. In the caption, Karishma Tanna wrote, "Gajar ka halwa season. (Tried with oats milk and jaggery powder) Sunday = Funday."

Also Read: Masaba Gupta Gave Her Hari Chutney A Fruity Twist With This Ingredient

Previously, Karishma Tanna cooked Maharashtrian street food pav bhaji at home. The actress first teased her viewers by sharing an image of an empty plate on her Instagram Stories and asked, "What's cooking?" In the next slide, she posted a mouth-watering plate of pav bhaji. Karishma changed the traditional recipe by using toasted white bread instead of the typical pav. For added crunch, she added raw onions to her dish. Read more about it here.

Also Read: Triptii Dimri Enjoys A South Indian Thali After "5 Hours Into The Diet"

Earlier, Karishma Tanna was seen gorging on a hearty pizza. She reshared a video by makeup artist Vishakha Jain, in which the actress can be seen enjoying a slice of pizza. When someone asks, “Which pizza is this?” Karishma says, “Mexican pizza,” after taking a bit from a slice. She then adds, “I love it. Let me eat.” The video reads the text, “Pizza and that bod Karishma Tanna.” Read more about it here.

What do you think Karishma Tanna will indulge in next? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!