Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', co-starring Ananya Panday, at the iconic Nawalgarh Fort in Rajasthan. Midway through the filming process, he shared a series of photographs, giving a sneak peek into his delicious indulgences. The carousel began with Kartik holding a traditional Rajasthani thali. The thali was a feast for the eyes, featuring various small bowls filled with different dishes, including dal baati churma, kadhi, a few other sabzis, and a green salad. All of these were served alongside a generous portion of rice and a few rotis. Additionally, a plate of dahi bada was also placed on the same table.

Next, in a photo from Kartik Aaryan's video gaming session, two half-savoured glasses of what looked like beer were spotted, accompanied by something that appeared to be a cheesy snack. The star then delighted his fans with a dessert display that included mouth-watering chocolate Swiss rolls, dusted with cocoa powder and powdered sugar. The table also featured a bowl of blueberries and another one with what appeared to be a mixture of chocolate chip dip, crumble, and a topping of nuts.





Not only that, Kartik was seen flaunting a plate with two different types of desserts against the backdrop of the Nawalgarh Fort. One of them appeared to be a cake with red berries on top, while the other looked like a brownie filled with nuts or chocolate chips. The final foodie moment in the 'Chandu Champion' star's photo dump showcased a table laden with an array of meals, suggesting a buffet-style celebratory gathering. This included what appeared to be a corn-based dish, a green salad, a bowl of what looked like a beetroot treat, alongside various dips or sauces. There was also a glass of milk beverage and a bottle of water served with the meals. "Nawalgarh Vibes #TuMeriMainTera," read his short and simple caption. Take a look:

Previously, Kartik Aaryan shared a candid moment from his lunch scenes while shooting the film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' in the same fort in Rajasthan. On his Instagram Stories, he was seen relishing a range of dishes with his team. The beautiful setup on the table featured staple Rajasthani dishes such as dal baati churma, matar paneer, and a delicious salad spread. Above the photo, he captioned it as "Light lunchtime." Click here to know more.





Well, we must say, Kartik Aaryan's shooting diaries in Rajasthan are every bit as scrumptious.