Kartik Aaryan loves good, old-fashioned traditional meals. Currently, the actor is in Nawalgarh, Rajasthan, for the shoot of his upcoming romantic comedy, "Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri." When in the Land of Maharajas, one ought to try the authentic cuisine. Don't know about you, but Kartik shares a similar sentiment. On Thursday, the 34-year-old shared a picture on his Instagram Stories, where he was seen relishing a hearty thali with the film team. Arranged beautifully on a table were the staple Rajasthani dishes, dal bati churma, alongside matar paneer and a delicious salad spread. We also spotted a glass of beverage and a bottle of water. The side note read, "Light lunchtime."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story:

Last month, the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" star embarked on a trip to Croatia and, of course, shared some delightful foodie moments with fans. In one snap from his Instagram carousel, Kartik leaned on a glass counter, eagerly waiting for his food to arrive. Displayed on the counter were an array of delicious-looking thin-crust and deep-dish pizzas, from classic margarita to pepperoni-topped slices and meaty ones - the shop had it all. Take a look:

At Dubrovnik, another Croatian city, Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie holding an ice cream cone. The slurpy dessert appeared to be a strawberry-flavoured sugary treat. Kartik's cheeky smile proved his love for gelato. Take a look:

Last year, for the promotion of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" in Bihar, Kartik Aaryan indulged in the goodness of litti chokha. This stuffed delicacy is a type of baked wheat dough ball typically enjoyed with chokha, aka mashed vegetables. Kartik took a scrumptious bite of the snack from a street-side stall as fans surrounded him. It was served on a paper plate. "Litti chokha lallan top lagela. Rooh Baba" (Kartik's "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" character) in Bihar for the first time. Click here to know more.





Kartik Aaryan's food diaries are truly drool-worthy. We can't wait to see what he indulges in next!