Videos of foreigners cooking popular Indian dishes often go viral on Instagram. Sometimes they receive interest because a vlogger has nailed the recipe, other times because they failed spectacularly. In recent times, we have come across several examples of the latter. But a recent reel by a US-based chef has shown us that there is still hope left. Ana Sofia from Los Angeles shared a recipe video for crispy and yummy onion bhajiyas. Her post has received a lot of appreciation online.

Also Read: Foreign Vlogger Makes Gulab Jamun With Eggs, Gets Schooled By Indians





Ana starts by chopping and slicing the onions until she gets "super thin" strands. She cuts up some green chillies before prepping the ginger, garlic, coriander leaves, mint leaves and limes. Later, she blends these ingredients along with a little yoghurt to make a special green chutney. She roasts cumin seeds and coriander seeds together. She then pounds them in a mortar and pestle until she gets a powdered masala. She combines it with besan, rice flour, onions, turmeric powder, red chilli powder and other spices in a large bowl. She also adds grated ginger, garlic, and coriander leaves for extra flavour. She mixes all the ingredients by hand and divides the mixture into small ball-like shapes. She deep-fries the bhajiyas until they are crisp and golden brown. Finally, Ana can be seen tasting the fried treat with her homemade chutney. She seems to enjoy it, noting, "That's spicy!"

Also Read: Vlogger Tries Indian Sweets For The First Time, His Reaction Says It All





Many Instagram users reacted positively in the comments. Take a look:





"It is indeed a yummy snack."





"Indian food for the win."





"Bro, that was amazing."





"Omg, that looks delicious."





"Always fun, edited to perfection, easy to follow and always worth watching! Bravissimo!"





"Mumbaikar here, I approve of this."





"Knife skills on point."





Ana's reel has received close to 2 million views so far.