The Prince and Princess of Wales were recently spotted baking treats at a cake shop in south Wales. Prince William and Kate Middleton took part in a Welsh cake-making challenge during their visit to Pontypridd on February 26. Townspeople there are gearing up for St David's Day celebrations. The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly visited the town to see how they are coping in the aftermath of devastating floods that took place towards the end of 2024. As per reports, when the royal couple was at The Welsh Cake Shop, Prince William rolled out dough and asked owner Theresa Conner: "Is it thick enough?" He also added, "Well I don't know, my stunning baker skills, Mary Berry taught me everything I need to know." This was a reference to the couple's appearance on A Berry Royal Christmas show.





Prince William and Kate carefully prepared cakes on a hot plate and flipped them in five-minute intervals, according to the BBC. Madison Conner, the daughter of the shop owner, praised their creations saying, "They're perfect, they're great - they're bangin." Later, the royal couple met with locals affected by the flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh, as per The Independent.

Videos and photos of the royal visit to the Welsh town, including their arrival at Cardiff train station, have taken the internet by storm. Prince William and Kate also posted glimpses on their own Instagram handle. They shared a carousel of photos that included clicks of their baking efforts. The caption reads, "Anyone for Welsh Cakes? A pleasure to be back in Wales, in the lead-up to St David's Day this weekend! Thank you to the lovely people of Pontypridd for the warm welcome." Take a look below:







This was the royal's couple's first visit to Wales together since Kate Middleton's cancer announcement last March.





