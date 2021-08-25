We Indians are thoroughly passionate about the cuisine of our country, but many global celebrities too enjoy it equally much. Recently, actor Tom Cruise had visited Asha Bhosle's restaurant to sample some Indian food. He tried the delicious Chicken Tikka Masala, and he reportedly enjoyed it so much that he asked for a second helping! The succulent chicken curry is packed with flavours, which is why even British royal, Prince William, swears by it. In fact, he likes it so much that he even eats it as a pizza topping!

Chicken Tikka Masala is a popular gravy dish eaten with rice or naan.

In a recent article on Hello! Magazine, the eating habits of Britain's Royal Family have been revealed. Garlic, for instance, is a strict no-no in the royal household. Prince William, however, has a penchant for the Indian curry Chicken Tikka Masala. William has said in the past, "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way."

In fact, Prince William loves the gravy so much that his former chef even created a pizza with Chicken Tikka Masala as a topping. Former royal chef Darren McGrady said, "I [made] pizza all the time for William. In my second cookbook, The Royal Chef at Home, there's a chicken tikka masala pizza [recipe] because he loves Indian food. The pizza combined the two."





Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton had cooked up some delicious Indian food to help out an NGO in England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were seen making rotis and serving Dal and rice to the underprivileged. Take a look:

"Cooking up a storm with Sikh Sanjog to prepare meals which for distribution to vulnerable families across the Edinburgh community. Since 1989 Sikh Sanjog has been inspiring and empowering women in advancing their own life opportunities through building skills, confidence and promoting social inclusion," read the caption to the post.





In August 2016, Prince William and Kate Middleton had even visited India. They got a taste of some lavish Indian cuisine at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai at a charity dinner. Click here to read more about it.