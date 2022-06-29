KFC instantly reminds us of fried chicken; right? Juicy chicken, with crunchy outer coating, KFC's fried chicken never fails to win hearts. In fact, most of the dishes on the menu define indulgence. But what we love the most are the constant experimentations the fast-food chain keeps doing. We have seen the brand launching KFC biryani, vegan fried chicken and more to cater to every requirement of the patrons. Likewise, their recent addition to the menu is 'popcorn nachos'. Wonder what that is?!





KFC's 'popcorn nachos' are crunchy and juicy chicken popcorns served on a bed of crispy nachos and sauced to perfection! Sounds delicious; isn't it? As per an official statement, KFC India has joined hands with PepsiCo's Doritos to launch "the latest innovation" KFC Popcorn Nachos.





The statement further reads that this bold combination of chicken popcorns and nachos will be served in a triangular box. It will be DIY, which means you get to choose how you want to have the snack. "Put the Nachos on KFC Popcorn or the Popcorn on the Nachos and top it off with any of the sauces as per your mood on that day - the zingy masala salsa sauce or the creamy cheesy jalapeno sauce or if so, you please - both!" KFC states.





The brand has also roped in filmmaker Karan Johar and 'KGF' famed actor Srinidhi Shetty for the 'popcorn nachos' campaign. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the quirky campaign, where we could hear him saying, "Yeh snack nehi drama hai (it's not a snack, it's a drama)!" Check it out:

Also Read: KFC USA Introduces 'Finger Spork' - All You Need To Know About This Finger-Friendly Utensil







Quite interesting; right? Speaking about the new addition to the KFC menu, Moksh Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC India, states, "A bit of crispy and crunch go a long way in inducing some excitement in daily routines. And who better than celebrated artists Karan Johar and Srinidhi Shetty, in KFC's popcorn nachos, in their signature charismatic styles. With double the crunch and an interesting blend of flavours, drama lovers, let's KFC!"





Like us, are you too eagerly waiting to give the popcorn nachos a try?