The Kardashians are popular for their luxurious lifestyle, and Khloe is no exception. After "years of requests" from fans, Khloe Kardashian has finally shared a sneak peek of her luxurious pantry - well-stocked with all kinds of snacks, nuts, pastas, candies, cutlery, cutting boards and even a snow cone machine. In the 'Pantry Tour' posted on YouTube, Khloe reveals that it was one of her garages that she decided to convert to a big pantry, designed with a cosy farmers' market vibe.





Everything in Khloe's pantry is neatly arranged in baskets, boxes, jars and turntables. Explaining the organisation idea, Khloe shares that the lower shelves hold kid-friendly snacks for easy access, while the upper shelves feature adult staples like martini olives, condiments, olive oil, pasta varieties, etc.





Since she transfers all seeds, nuts, and pasta into her own glass jars, she uses a label maker to always put an expiration date at the bottom of each container.

Khloe also has a cutting board fascination. She owns a plethora of these boards in different shapes and uses them for chopping as well as for decorative purposes.





Khloe's pantry has a mix of healthy foods - nuts, fruits, extra virgin olive oil by Bryan Johnson's Blueprint, as well as processed snacks like candies, chips, and Cheez-Its.

Watch Khloe's pantry tour below:







The viral video has clocked over a million views. Here's how viewers are reacting to Khloe's pantry tour:





"If Khloe ever started selling home organisation stuff, I would go broke," an impressed viewer wrote.





Suggesting a business idea, another said, "Khloe should do a homeware brand. Featuring baskets, trays, glass containers and other home organisational accessories. She'd make a killing."





A third added, "Khloe as a YouTuber is everything, please don't stop."





Appreciating the casual vibe, a user said, "I like this. She didn't try so hard, she was just herself in her own home, no shoes. Her pantry looks nice."





What do you think of Khloe's pantry tour? Share with us in the comments section.