We can never get enough of Kiara Advani's gastronomic adventures. The actress, who is celebrating her birthday today (July 31), enjoys all kinds of food, right from decadent desserts to classic traditional meals. On her big, the actress decided to treat herself to a drool-worthy dessert. Yes, her weekend food diaries included a sweet treat that left us a tad bit hungry. She shared a glimpse of her indulgence on Instagram Stories. Kiara dug into some lip-smacking chocolate cake, topped with white powdered sugar. Even more enticing were the slices of strawberries and blueberries that were placed on top of the dessert. Kiara wrote, "IYKYK," which stands for "If you know you know," with a heart emoji, on her post.





Take a look:





(Also Read: Parineeti Chopra's Three-Tier Sweet Indulgence Is Making Us Drool)

Kiara Advani Instagram story

On her birthday, Kiara Advani also got a special message from her co-star Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor shared a video of the team of Govinda NaamMera cutting a cake on set and said, "Consider this to be our cake cutting for you birthday girl. Wish you only the best and year full of super duper hits. From your Govinda, director saab and the team," and tagged Kiara and director Shashank Khaitan.

Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Not just desserts, Kiara Advani loves her savoury delights as well. While promoting her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, she was seen gorging on a delicious thali with her co-star Kartik Aaryan in Ahmedabad. Kiara was first seen having a bowl of aamras. Kartik shared a sneak peek of their culinary adventure and their traditional thalis included two types of sabzis, Gujarati kadhi, ghee-laden rotis and a dessert. Kartik captioned this post, "Kem cho Amdavad #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 #20th May."



Kiara Advani was also once seen enjoying a hearty breakfast with a very cute companion. The Kabir Singh star shared a picture with her co-star Ram Charan's pet dog, Rhyme. The duo was seen seated in a plane with a table in front of them. The table showed bowls of sambhar, coconut chutney and green chutney. Kiara is seen holding a fork and a spoon in her hands. She stated, “One for the books! Best breakfast date ever. Was pawsomeeee.” She also dropped the same post on her Instagram stories and captioned it saying, “Met a cute co-passenger today.”

Kiara Advani is a fan of mangoes and we have proof. Enjoying the season's best, she once devoured mangoes. The actress also shared a picture of a mango slice on Instagram Stories and stated, “I love mango.”





We are excited to see more pages from Kiara Advani's amazing food diaries. Happy birthday, Kiara.