Kolkata Restaurant Is Offering Mask With Zip! Customers Can Eat While Wearing These Masks

One of the most important safety protocols to preclude Coronavirus is to wear masks to cover nose and mouth. If stepping out of house and coming in contact with other people, wearing a mask becomes all the more necessary. After realising that COVID-19 is here to stay for a little while longer, people have started to go on about their routine lives, while still taking precautions to keep themselves safe. Leisurely outings, however, are still being avoided; especially going to restaurants where you have to remove your mask to eat. Not letting this issue come in the way of business, a Kolkata restaurant has come out with an innovative way to attract more customers.





Wok'ies, a 2D-themed restaurant in Kolkata is now offering special masks attached with zips to all the visitors so that they can eat without having to take off the mask. Also, these masks are free of cost and the visitors can choose to wear or not wear these zip masks.





Somoshree Sengupta, owner of the restaurant, said, "We're providing it to customers without any extra charges. However, it is not mandatory, they can wear it if they want to."





Health experts have been raising their concerns on the dangers of eating at a restaurant, since one can be exposed to the virus while not wearing a mask. The Kolkata restaurant's solution of zip masks may give some degree of relief to those who love to eat out but were stopping themselves due to the Coronavirus scare.







