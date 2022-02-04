Today, mask has become an indispensable part of our life. Much like our purse and mobile phone, mask is one important accessory we just can't imagine our life without. If you look around, you will find people different types of masks. Some are basic, while some have embroideries. You will also find people going creative and making transparent masks, printed masks and more. Likewise, we recently came across a unique mask that left us amazed to the core. A South Korean company, named Atman has designed a mask that is foldable. It is designed in such a way that it can cover your nose while you eat outside. They have named the mask "kosk" - a combination of ko (Korean word for nose) and mask. As per e-commerce platform Coupang, this mask is available in a box of 10, for 9800 South Korean Won (approx. Rs. 600).

Reportedly, these masks are designed to worn under regular mask, which can be removed while eating food outside. People took to Twitter to share the news about this unique mask, leaving netizens confused.











"That's really a silly idea, you breathe in while eating. Covering just the nose will make no difference to catching anything, it's just a money maker for someone, who assumes most people have no sense," wrote one.





Another person commented, "You're kidding right? How hard it is for you to remove your mask when eating?"





Another tweet read, "People will have zero protection if they touch something infected then rub their mouths.... looks like poor man's excuse for a mask." A fourth person wrote, "This is just sheer stupidity."





What do you think of this unique nose mask? Do let us know in the comments below.









