Lovers of chocolate know well that there's nothing that beats the feeling of slowing down and savouring it to the fullest. The first hint of its aroma, the way it melts on your tongue, and the silken mouthfeel - all come together to provide unmatchable satisfaction. But what if we told you there was a way to elevate this experience even further? Would you have guessed that music would be the key to achieving the same? Recently, an academic and composer in the UK came up with a special 'chocolate song' that you need to know about.





Dr. Natalie Hyacinth, a music and sound expert at the University of Bristol, created a unique track that can make chocolate taste better while one is listening to it. Titled the "Sweetest Melody," the song is designed to enhance the sweetness and creaminess of chocolate. Commissioned by Galaxy Chocolate, the 78 BPM track lasts around 64-90 seconds. This is generally how long a chocolate piece typically takes to melt in the mouth.

Her composition builds on nearly 60 years of research into multisensory integration, which is how our senses interact and influence each other. In this case, it sheds light on how sound can impact taste perception. As per her research, smooth, melodic music in a major key tends to boost sweetness and creaminess. In contrast, sharp music can highlight bitterness or sourness. Moreover, fast-paced music pairs better with fast food.





The song uses piano, harp, and string instruments. While the piano's high-pitched tones evoke sweetness, the harp and strings bring a smooth, flowing quality, mimicking the texture of chocolate. Dr Hyacinth stated, "This initiative shows how enjoying chocolate can be a multisensory experience that goes beyond taste to engage all senses." She added, "The power of music to enhance our enjoyment of chocolate is a thrilling prospect."

The song is available on Spotify and YouTube.