Move over, Dubai chocolate - there are other types of fascinating chocolates that deserve our attention now. One of them, which is currently taking Instagram by storm, is called "holographic" chocolate. Sounds like something out of a sci-fi film, doesn't it? Well, don't worry - there's nothing too experimental about the taste of this treat. It is essentially chocolate only, but what gives it this name is the unique colourful glint on its surface. If you're wondering exactly how it looks, there's a viral video that gives you a few glimpses.

Baker Taryn Camp (@lifeandsprinkles) took to Instagram to show the results of her efforts to make holographic chocolate at home using a special mould she ordered online. She revealed that she was "honestly surprised" it turned out well because it didn't come with detailed instructions. She used dark chocolate melts and "let the chocolate cool for about ten minutes before adding it to the mould." She allowed it to sit in the fridge for around an hour. When she removed the chocolate bars later, she found the pattern to be "perfect." She noted that the colour is a result of the way the mould is etched. The now-viral video shows the smooth surface of the chocolate having subtle patterns that turn rainbow-coloured when hit by the light at particular angles - this is also known as iridescence. Take a look below to understand it better:

In the comments section, users were both amazed and curious about the holographic chocolate bars. One user called them "gorgeous", while another said they looked like "magic chocolate". A third joked, "Some people will think it's AI if you didn't show the mould. It looks too beautiful to eat."





Several users tried to explain the science behind the rainbow effect. One pointed out, "The effect is done by tiny or microscopic etching on the mould. That's what causes the light to reflect that way." Another added, "Fun fact, this is how butterflies have 'colours' on their wings. There is no pigment - it's all tiny scales that bend light."





Someone even broke it down further, writing, "There's something called diffraction grating film-plastic etched with grooves that bend light. That pattern is moulded onto the silicone, so the chocolate takes it on too. It's a pretty cool trick."





The viral video has clocked over 1.5 million views on Instagram so far.