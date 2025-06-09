American pizza chain Little Caesars is set to open its first outlet in India this June, starting operations in Delhi NCR. With this launch, the company enters its 30th global market. The fast-food chain, known for its 'Hot-N-Ready' pizzas, plans to expand its presence across India in the coming months. The menu for Indian outlets is expected to include a mix of the brand's standard offerings and locally adapted items.





Paula Vissing, President of Global Retail at Little Caesars, called the India entry a "milestone" for the company. "We're anticipating introducing a unique menu that we believe will connect with Indian consumers," she said.





The India operations will be managed by franchise partner Harnessing Harvest, a company with decades of experience in the domestic food and hospitality sector. The group is expected to adapt Little Caesars' standard model to fit local eating habits and preferences.





According to the company, the Indian menu will be developed specifically for the market, incorporating regional flavours while maintaining the brand's focus on quick service and affordability. The move comes amid growing demand for international QSR brands in Indian cities, driven by shifting food habits and increasing disposable incomes. Little Caesars' entry follows recent expansions in countries like Cambodia and Kuwait.





Established in 1959 in Detroit, Little Caesars is currently the world's third-largest pizza chain. It operates in all 50 US states and several international markets. The company is part of the Ilitch Companies portfolio and is known for features like the Pizza Portal self-service pickup station and products such as Crazy Bread and Crazy Puffs.





