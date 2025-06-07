When you buy chia seeds, your immediate thought might be to use them in preparing healthy smoothies or overnight puddings. After all, chia seeds are packed with the goodness of protein, antioxidants, rich fiber and omega-3 fatty acids - a combination that promotes a healthy heart, supports digestion and boosts energy. But turning an entire bathroom into a chia seed garden? Well, that would probably be the last thing on your mind. Believe it or not, digital creator Jessie Jacobson did just that. Eager to take a “green bath,” she revamped her bathroom into a chia seed spa.





Jessie Jacobson shared a video on Instagram demonstrating the process of growing chia seeds. “I decided I wanted to take a green bath. That's when it hit me - what if I could grow an entire ecosystem in my bathroom? Clearly it was just a blank canvas,” she said. First, it was the bathtub. She smeared the seeds on the surface, calling the procedure a little “chaotic”. The time-lapse video showed how the seeds evolved into lush green sprouts. She followed the process for the sink and the flush toilet, spraying mist on the seeds three times a day (morning, noon and night) for a week. Much to Jessie's excitement, they actually started to grow.

“I'm a proud owner of the world's first fully functioning chia spa,” claimed the creator with pride. Inspired by her creation, she also made a 3D-printed Shrek headband and a set of fake nails from - you guessed it right - chia seeds.

Of course, the internet had some interesting comments.





“What's the point of all of this?” asked a user.





“I really wish she didn't do the toilet seat,” said another.





“So happy it's finally finished. Looks amazing! Although I'm sure you could add a chia bath mat too,” suggested one person.





A critic wished to “cut off her internet access”.





“Just praying this is your second bathroom,” a user hoped.





“Girl, blink twice if the chia has taken over your account,” read another comment.