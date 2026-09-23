Mumbai's iconic restaurants are now facing greater scrutiny than ever. The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action against multiple restaurants over alleged hygiene and food safety violations. Now, BJRS (Gallops) Restaurant, located inside the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, has joined the list.





The FDA has suspended the restaurant's licence with immediate effect after an inspection found several violations, including alleged issues related to food storage, cleanliness, and pest control.

Another Mumbai Icon Faces FDA Action

According to the Maharashtra FDA, officials found multiple violations of food safety regulations under Schedule 4 during their inspection of BJRS Gallops.

During the inspection, officials spotted blood stains from non-vegetarian food items and ketchup on ice stored inside refrigerators. The raw materials were found in torn and damaged packaging. The kitchen had heavy grease accumulation, and the walls were reportedly in poor condition.

Live cockroaches and ants were also found on the premises, along with inadequate pest control measures. Officials also reported uncovered drains and waterlogging in the area. Additionally, the restaurant lacked records of mandatory annual medical check-ups and vaccinations for food-handling employees.





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The FDA stated that these conditions were serious violations of food safety and hygiene requirements and suspended the licence of M/s BJRS Gallops with immediate effect. Licences of four other establishments in Mumbai over alleged food safety violations were also suspended.

This Comes Days After Action Against Olympia Coffee House

The FDA's action against Gallops comes shortly after another well-known Mumbai establishment, Olympia Coffee House, faced similar action. The 108-year-old Colaba eatery had its licence suspended after an FDA inspection found several alleged hygiene and food safety violations.





According to FDA officials, inspectors found a urinal inside the food storage area, along with cockroach and fly infestation. Meat and blood residues were also reportedly found inside refrigerators.