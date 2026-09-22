Madonna is 68, still taking over the stage, and still making people wonder how she keeps up with the physical demands of being Madonna. Her Celebration Tour in 2023-24 was another reminder of just how intense that lifestyle is. But behind the costumes, choreography and two-hour performances is a food routine she has reportedly followed for nearly three decades.





It is called a macrobiotic diet, and Madonna's version is built around whole grains, vegetables, beans and fish. Just as interesting is what she has taken off her plate completely.

Brown Rice, Quinoa, Vegetables And Plenty Of Fish

Madonna's everyday food is far from a typical celebrity "diet" built around trendy powders or complicated recipes. Her reported staples include brown rice, quinoa, broccoli, kale, pumpkin, carrots, beans, nuts, seeds and fish.

And then there is salmon. Madonna has reportedly been particularly fond of it. For one birthday, a private chef created an elaborate salmon dish shaped like a butterfly. It reportedly took four chefs three days to prepare.





She has also spoken about eating Japanese food regularly. In an interview with Japanese journalists, she said her Japanese chef in London travelled with her and that she probably ate more Japanese food than they did.





Madonna starts her mornings with cold-pressed watermelon juice. According to reports, she also drinks ginger tea, yerba mate and coconut water. She is also said to eat five to six small meals a day, rather than relying on a few large meals.





Also Read: What Is Ambali? South India's Traditional Drink That Has Been Used As Natural Probiotic For Generations





But the strict part is the little room for cheat meals. She avoids meat, dairy, sugar, caffeine, alcohol and processed foods. Even bread and pasta are something she stays away from.





But she has admitted that she is not completely immune to cravings. During an interview with CNN, when Larry King asked about dessert, Madonna revealed that on very rare occasions, she enjoys toast with strawberry jam.

The Japanese-Inspired Diet She Swears By

Macrobiotics is not simply a list of healthy foods. It is a Japanese philosophy-based approach to eating, with roots in ideas associated with Zen Buddhism. The basic idea is to eat simply and rely heavily on whole grains, seasonal vegetables and beans, while cutting down on animal products and processed foods.





Whole grains such as brown rice, barley, oats and millet can make up around 50 to 60% of meals. Vegetables and sea vegetables account for around 25 to 30%, while beans and pulses make up another 5 to 10%. Some versions also include smaller portions of fruit, nuts and fish.





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The philosophy also involves choosing foods according to their yin and yang qualities, with the aim of maintaining balance.





And this diet is exactly what Madonna has reportedly followed for about 30 years.